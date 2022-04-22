Police: California man sent email threat to EC school board president

Apr. 21—EAU CLAIRE — A California man with a history of making similar threats has been identified as the person who sent the threatening email last month to the Eau Claire school board president and his family, authorities say.

Jeremy D. Hanson, 33, of Los Alamitos, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of terrorist threats.

A warrant has been issued for Hanson's arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

The email was sent to Tim Nordin just before noon on March 21 through the Eau Claire Area School District's contact webpage.

The email was sent from an account named "Kill All Marxist Teachers" with an associated email address.

The email said:

"I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school board meeting for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda. It's now time to declare war on you pedos. I am going to kill you and your entire family."

Nordin received the email about six hours before a scheduled school board meeting. The meeting proceeded under increased Eau Claire police supervision.

Police worked with the school district's internet technology personnel who were also working with the company that hosts the district's webpage.

Police learned the email was sent from an Internet Protocol address linked to a Spectrum account in Los Alamitos, Calif. The email appeared to have been sent from a PlayStation 4.

A woman was identified as the account holder for the address in Los Alamitos. The sheriff's office in Orange County, Calif., contacted the woman on behalf of the Eau Claire Police Department.

The woman told authorities her son, Hanson, leans very far right politically and has open cases with the FBI for making similar threats in other jurisdictions. The woman confirmed that Hanson has a PlayStation 4.

The day after receiving the email, Nordin released a statement urging the community to "stand together."

"I am thankful for the expertise and commitment of our law enforcement partners. They have been outstanding in their investigation and in keeping my family and our community safe. At this time we believe that we are safe from this threat," Nordin said in his statement.

Nordin condemned the threat of violence, calling it "unacceptable." The fact that it included his wife and children, his board colleagues, the staff of area schools and anyone who chose to attend the school board meeting "angers (him) to (his) very core," Nordin said.

Nordin suggested the threat came as an attempt to control the April 5 school board election. He was re-elected.

If convicted, Hanson could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.