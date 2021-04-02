Man charged with 4 counts of murder in California shooting

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
STEFANIE DAZIO and AMY TAXIN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — A man was charged Friday with murder and attempted murder in a shooting rampage at a Southern California office building that left four people dead, including a 9-year-old boy. 

Orange County prosecutors said Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez, 44, was charged with the attempted murder of two police officers after firing at them when they reached the scene of the shooting late Wednesday and the attempted murder of a woman who was wounded but survived. Authorities said Gaxiola had chained the gates to the business complex closed with bicycle cable-type locks before the attack.

“The taking of the life of another human being is the most serious of crimes and the slaughter of multiple people while they were essentially locked in a shooting gallery is nothing short of terrifying,” District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Gaxiola was expected to be arraigned Friday from the hospital, where he is in critical but stable condition. He was shot during the onslaught and authorities are investigating whether he was hit by police or self-inflicted gunfire.

It was not immediately known who his attorney would be.

Authorities identified three of the people killed in the attack on the office of Unified Homes, a mobile home brokerage business, as Luis Tovar, 50; Jenevieve Raygoza, 28; and Matthew Farias, 9. They said the suspect and adult victims had business and personal relationships with each other, and the shooting was not a random act of violence.

But Matthew, a third grader from the nearby city of Santa Ana, was in the wrong place at the wrong time, said Zef Farias, the boy's uncle. Usually, the humble boy who loved bike riding and his dog went to day care, and Farias said he didn't know why he was at the office with his mother, Blanca Tamayo, who works for Unified Homes and was the attack's wounded survivor. She remains hospitalized, Farias said.

“He normally doesn't go there,” Farias said, fighting back tears. “They were just part of the collateral damage.”

Tovar, the owner of Unified Homes, attended high school in the nearby city of Anaheim and raised his own children there, The Orange County Register reported. His daughter, Vania Tovar, told the newspaper that he coached her and her sisters in soccer when they were younger and was active in their lives.

“Our world is shattered,” she said.

Raygoza was Tovar's daughter and a mother of two boys, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her family. Another page identified Leticia Solis as the fourth victim. Authorities declined to immediately confirm her identity.

Gaxiola, from nearby Fullerton, was staying at a motel in the neighboring city of Anaheim and used a rented car to arrive at the office building on Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday. He chained the front and rear gates to the complex and was spotted on security video wearing a bandana over his face, brandishing a semiautomatic handgun and hauling a backpack that contained pepper spray, handcuffs and ammunition, police said.

Reports of shots fired in the city of Orange sent officers to the scene within two minutes, and they exchanged gunfire with the shooter through the gate before the locks were cut, police said. A man was found dead inside an office, a woman in another office and a second woman was found on an outdoor landing upstairs.

Spitzer said it appears the boy died in his mother’s arms as she tried to protect him from the shooting.

Scott Clark, who is owner of Calco Financial that is two doors down from Unified Homes, said he has seen about 10 people working inside Unified Homes but doesn’t know them well. He said he would sometimes invite Tovar inside his own office to take a break, and described him as hard-working.

“He’s there day and night,” Clark said.

The murder charges make Gaxiola eligible for the death penalty. Spitzer has said he has not decided if he will seek it.

The violence was the nation’s third major mass shooting in just over two weeks. Last week a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, and killed 10. A week before that, six Asian women were among eight people killed at three Atlanta-area spas.

Gaxiola was charged in 2015 in Orange County with cruelty to a child and other counts. He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and served one day in jail. All other counts were dismissed, and the conviction was expunged in 2017, said Lauren Gold, spokeswoman for the city of Anaheim.

___

This story has been updated to change subsequent references to suspect as Gaxiola, not Gonzalez, as it is now how authorities refer to him. 

Recommended Stories

  • 7 Texas officers fired following death of Black jail inmate

    Seven officers involved in the in-custody death of a Black jail inmate in Texas whose family members say may have been suffering a mental health crisis have been fired, a sheriff said. The detention officers violated sheriff's office policies and procedures leading up to the death of Marvin Scott III, Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a news release Thursday. Scott, 26, was arrested March 14 at an outlet mall in Allen on a marijuana possession charge, authorities have said.

  • Suspect Identified After Deadly ‘Business Dispute’ Shooting Spree in California

    Reuters/Orange County PoliceAuthorities have identified 44-year-old Aminadab Gaxiola Gonzalez as the gunman who allegedly opened fire inside a California office building on Wednesday, killing four people in what officials said was a “business dispute.”During a Thursday press conference, police said they were looking into whether Gonzalez chained the gates to the Orange County office complex and lay in wait before opening fire and killing four people—including a 9-year-old—and wounding another. While authorities have not named the victims, they have identified them as one man, two females, and a 9-year-old boy. A female and Gonzalez are being treated at a local hospital.“It appears a little boy died in his mother’s arms as she was trying to save him during this horrific massacre,” Orange County District Attorney Public Administrator Todd Spitzer said Thursday, adding that Gonzalez may be eligible for the death penalty if convicted.BREAKING: Suspect in mass shooting in Orange identified by Orange PD as 44-year-old Aminadab Gasiola Gonzalez from Fullerton. Police say he has a personal and/or business relationship with adult victims and that this was not a random shooting. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/EbO3r2btBg— Gigi Graciette (@GigiGraciette) April 1, 2021 Spitzer said the “horrific rampage” was the result of a “targeted” attack. All the victims knew Gonzalez through business or personal relationships. At around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to reports of shots fired at the offices of Unified Homes, a real estate business and mobile home seller located in the complex alongside other businesses.A law enforcement source told ABC7 said the gunman shot “into the windows” after locking the courtyard. Since the gates were chained shut with bike cable locks, officers were forced to engage Gonzalez from the outside while they waited for bolt cutters. Gonzalez was also armed with pepper spray and handcuffs, police said.Eventually, Gonzalez was apprehended with a gunshot wound—though authorities did not say if it was sustained by an officer or self-inflicted.In the complex’s courtyard, police then found two victims, the young boy and a woman who remains in critical condition. On the upstairs outdoor landing, police found a woman fatally shot. Two others were found inside the office.Lt. Jennifer Amat, a spokeswoman for the Orange Police Department, said Thursday that police found a semi-automatic handgun, a backpack with pepper spray, handcuffs, and ammunition in the scene. They believe it belonged to Gonzalez.Public records list Gonzalez’s address as a mobile home park in Anaheim that appears to be closed. He is listed as the owner of three trucking businesses and a relative of a licensed real estate agent who works for Unified Homes. Gonzalez’s family did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast's requests for comment. One man who identified himself as a friend of one of the victims posted on Facebook: “He killed my friend for whatever reason. Why no one knows. It’s just a sad thing to hear. Never in a million years would I think something like this could happen to him.”Wednesday’s massacre marks the third mass shooting in the United States in two weeks. A gunman in Atlanta killed eight people in three Asian massage parlors. Days later, a 21-year-old man killed ten people inside a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • California shooter knew his four victims

    The suspected gunman in Wednesday’s California shooting knew his four victims, and had a family relationship with at least one of them, officials said on Thursday. Police have now ruled out the shooting as a random act.Jennifer Amat of the Orange Police Department: "The preliminary motive is believed to be related to a business and personal relationship which existed between the suspect and all of the victims."The attack happened at a real estate building in suburban Los Angeles.One of the four victims was a 9-year-old boy who authorities said died in the arms of his wounded mother. The mother is now in a critical but stable condition in hospital. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Aminadab Gonzalez, is also in a critical condition.He engaged in gunfire with the police before being arrested.Wednesday's attack was the third mass shooting in the United States within a month. Eight people, six of them Asian women, were shot dead at three Atlanta-area spas on March 16.Less than a week later, a man opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, killing ten people.The California suspect’s connection with his victims appear to set it apart from the other shootings.

  • Pelosi: Remove Rep. Gaetz from committee if claims are true

    Rep. Matt Gaetz, facing accusations of a sexual relationship with an underage girl, should at a minimum be removed from the House Judiciary Committee if the claims are true, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday. Pelosi, D-Calif., also said the House Ethics Committee should consider the allegations against the Florida Republican. Gaetz, 38, who has been one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies since coming to Congress in 2017, said anew Thursday that the accusations are wrong.

  • George Floyd news – live: Police officials reject Derek Chauvin’s use of force on day five of trial

    Latest developments from Hennepin County District Court

  • Police identified the suspect and possible motive in the Orange, California, shooting that killed 4 people

    At a press conference on Thursday, officials identified the suspect in the shooting as a 44-year-old man from Fullerton, California.

  • April, the giraffe that became an online star, dies

    April, the giraffe that became a sensation when a rural New York zoo livestreamed her 2017 pregnancy and delivery, was euthanized Friday because of advancing arthritis, the zoo said. “She is a precious member of our family, and while we knew this day would eventually come, our hearts are hurting,” Animal Adventure Park owner Jordan Patch said in a statement. The 20-year-old giraffe started showing signs of mobility problems last summer, and veterinary imaging showed she had arthritis in her feet and problems in her left hind leg, the zoo's veterinarians said in a statement.

  • Clippers rally from 18 points down, but let Nuggets pull away

    The Clippers rallied in the second half but allowed the Denver Nuggets take charge in the 101-94 loss on Thursday at Staples Center.

  • Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary'

    Kneeling on George Floyd 's neck while he was handcuffed and lying on his stomach was top-tier, deadly force and “totally unnecessary," the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide division testified Friday. “If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill him,” said Lt. Richard Zimmerman, adding that when a person is handcuffed behind their back, “your muscles are pulling back ... and if you’re laying on your chest, that’s constricting your breathing even more.” “So in your opinion, should that restraint have stopped once he was handcuffed and thrown on the ground?” prosecutor Matthew Frank asked.

  • SC police officer put his knee on woman’s neck. Lawyer wants DOJ to investigate

    The officer “showed wanton disregard for a citizens’ well-being by engaging in (a) maneuver that he has not been instructed to use,” his police record said.

  • You may need proof of COVID-19 vaccination to travel very soon

    Major cruise lines have already announced that they'll require proof of vaccination, and destinations and airlines around the world aren't far behind.

  • Why some Coca-Cola bottles have a yellow cap

    In the 1930s, Coca-Cola was approached by a rabbi who sought a kosher soda alternative for his congregants during Passover, and the rest is history.

  • US Capitol lockdown: one officer and suspect dead after car rams into barrier

    Suspect rammed vehicle and then lunged at others with a knifeLockdown lifted but congressional staffers told to remain indoorsUS Capitol: vehicle rams barrier – follow live updates Police officers gather near a car that crashed into a barrier on Capitol Hill on Friday. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP A police officer and a suspect were dead on Friday after the suspect rammed a vehicle into two US Capitol police officers outside Congress in Washington, then lunged at others with a knife. The suspect was shot. Two officers were taken to hospital. Police said one died. The incident happened just after 1pm. Amid initial confusion, the Capitol was placed on lockdown, with staff told to “seek cover” amid reports of an “external security threat”. One congressional reporter posted to social media dramatic video of a helicopter landing outside the east front of the building. At a briefing, Yogananda Pittman, acting chief of the Capitol police, said she spoke “with a heavy heart”. “The suspect rammed his car into two of our officers,” she said, “then hit the North Barricade barrier. That suspect exited the vehicle with a knife in hand. Our officers then engaged that suspect. “He did not respond to verbal commands. The suspect did start lunging toward US Capitol police officers, at which time US Capitol police officers fired upon the suspect. The suspect has been pronounced deceased.” “Two US Capitol police officers were transported to two different hospitals, and it is with a very, very heavy heart that I announce one of our officers has succumbed to his injuries.” Pittman said no names or further details about the officers killed and wounded or the suspect would be announced immediately. The House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, ordered flags at the Capitol to be flown at half-staff, in recognition of the fallen officer. Her Democratic counterpart in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, released a statement in which he said he was praying for the officer. “I’m heartbroken for the officer killed today defending our Capitol and for his family,” the majority leader said. “We’re in their debt.” Even after the lockdown at the Capitol was lifted at around 3.30pm, congressional staffers were still being told to stay in buildings and not go outside. “The external security threat located at all of the US Capitol campus buildings has been neutralized but [Capitol police are] continuing to investigate out of an abundance of caution and there is still no entry or exit permitted at this time,” read a police advisory. “You may move about within the buildings and underground between buildings. If you are outside, seek cover.” The Capitol has been on heightened security alert since 6 January, when supporters of Donald Trump stormed the building in an attempt to overturn his election defeat. Five people died as a direct result of the attack, one of them a Capitol police officer who confronted rioters. Some of the security fencing put up after the attack has recently been removed. Pittman “asked that the public continue to keep US Capitol police and their families in your prayers. This has been an extremely difficult time for US Capitol police, after the events of 6 January and now the events that have occurred here today.” On Friday, USCP said Constitution Avenue between Second Street NE and First Street NW and First Street between Constitution Avenue NE and Independence Avenue SE were closed to traffic. National guard members were filmed marching into the Capitol. Rob Contee, acting chief of Metropolitan police (MPD), said the suspect did not appear to have been previously known to law enforcement. The MPD “homicide division as well as our internal affairs division will now take over the investigation,” he said, “with respect to the shooting death that occurred as well as the officer’s death”. Conti said there did not appear to be a link to terrorism or a threat to any member of Congress, or any ongoing threat to the Capitol or the neighbourhood around it. The House and Senate are not in session but some elected officials and staff were in the building on Friday. Ro Khanna, a Democratic representative from California, spoke to CNN from his car, where he said officers had told him to go after he came back to the Capitol from going out for lunch. “It’s really sad,” he said. “Once the barriers were removed we were moving back to some sense of normalcy, but this just shows the level of risk there still is. “I can’t imagine saying that going to the United States Capitol to represent your constituents is actually a dangerous thing.” At the White House the press secretary, Jen Psaki, told reporters President Joe Biden was at the Camp David retreat in Maryland, with a national security team. “Clearly this was someone who was actively trying to just get at, well, whoever, whatever,” Contee said. “We just don’t know right now. So … whether the attack was at law enforcement or whoever, we have a responsibility to get to the bottom of and we’ll do that.”

  • WHO faces international criticism on COVID origin report

    Senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on W.H.O facing criticism for having difficulty obtaining data in COVID origin report.

  • CDC says vaccinated Americans don’t need COVID-19 tests, quarantine to travel

    It is the first change in travel guidance from the CDC since Americans started getting vaccinated.

  • New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery last month

    New Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had thumb surgery

  • Notre Dame's rector: "15 or 20 years" needed for restoration

    The rector of Notre Dame said Friday that the burned-out Paris cathedral and its esplanade could remain a building site for another “15 or 20 years.” Rector Patrick Chauvet spoke to The Associated Press following Good Friday ceremonies, including venerating the “Crown of Thorns” at Notre Dame’s temporary liturgical base, the nearby church of Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois. In the days following the April 15, 2019, blaze that engulfed Paris’ Gothic gem, French President Emmanuel Macron set a five-year restoration deadline for 2024, when Paris is to host the Summer Olympics.

  • How to encourage skeptical family members to get the COVID vaccine, according to a brain science expert

    Tread carefully and approach the conversation with a good-faith mindset, says professor of neuroscience and business Moran Cerf.

  • At age 92, sportswriter Ron Green reflects on life, newspapers and 60 straight Masters

    Ron Green Sr. covered the Masters golf tournament for a Charlotte newspaper every year from 1955-2014.

  • Officer killed, suspect dead after ramming car into barricade at US Capitol, cops say

    Authorities said the suspect was not someone previously known to either Capitol Police or the D.C. Police Department.