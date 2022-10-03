Police in California search for suspect behind "serial killings" of 5 men

Police in Stockton, California, are looking for a person who may be responsible for five fatal shootings since July. Investigators believe all five of the shootings are related.

Paul Yaw, 35, was the first victim. His mother Greta Bogrow told CBS News that he was a good person with a big heart. Learning that his death is possible tied to the other four killings has made things more difficult for Bogrow.

"He was walking with somebody. And the person turned towards him or faced him, whatever, and shot him multiple times. And now knowing, you know, that this person is out there doing this to multiple people, it's like, it's just horrible," she said.

Police told CBS News there is also firearm evidence linking the murders together.

Police released surveillance footage that showed a grainy still image of a person filmed from behind, dressed all in black and wearing a black cap. They are not ruling out that others could be involved.

"We believe this may be a person of interest that could provide information on maybe one, two, three, four, or five. We just don't know at this time," Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said.

The police chief says the five male victims were ambushed— shot while alone at night in dimly-lit areas. The murders happened between July and September in North Stockton.

"So, by definition, you could very well call these serial killings," McFadden said.

The victims were between the ages of 21 to 54—all but one were Hispanic.

"The fact that 80 percent of the five homicide victims are Hispanic is very concerning," the police chief said.

A reward totaling $85,000 for any information that would lead to an arrest has been offered. But an arrest can't come soon enough for Bogrow.

"I don't think there'll ever be enough justice that can come to this one person or persons for what they've done," she said.

