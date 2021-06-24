Police in California seize $3.5 million worth of drugs from traffickers

Two suspects were arrested and $3.5 million worth of drugs were seized as part of a “complex and fluid investigation” into a Mexico-based drug-trafficking organization, police in California announced Thursday.

Officers have been investigating the organization for the last month after learning of drug pickups taking place throughout the Southern California counties of Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside, the Huntington Beach Police Department said in a news release.

Traffickers were also shipping large quantities of drugs across state lines and into New York, police said.

Investigators surveilled numerous locations and arrested two individuals whose identities police have not released, citing the investigation’s ongoing nature.



The first suspect, who was arrested in Compton in Los Angeles County and found to have two kilos of cocaine, has been charged with possession with intent to sell, police said.

Police, along with help from the California Highway Patrol, stopped the second suspect in San Bernardino County who possessed 138 kilos of cocaine and heroin, 12 pounds of meth, and more than 1,000 fentanyl pills. The suspect has been charged for transportation and possession with intent to sell, according to the HBPD.

