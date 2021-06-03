Police call 14th Street home where shooting occurred a 'public nuisance'

Jun. 3—Falls police responding to a report of a person shot early Thursday morning on 14th Street followed a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center where a 28-year-old man was seeking treatment for a gunshot wound to his hip.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on the 300 block of 14th Street. A neighbor told police they heard nine or gunshots.

Officers said when they spoke to the victim and the driver of the vehicle at the hospital, they were very short and would only say they were inside a home on 14th when someone began firing a gun into the structure. Officers noted that both people were "exceptionally quick" to close and lock the car's doors as they got out at the hospital. The vehicle was secured with crime scene tape.

At the house, officers found a front window and porch pillar damaged by gunshots. The only person in the home was intoxicated and passed out in a downstairs bedroom. She was taken to a hospital by an ambulance crew.

In the report, police called the home a "public nuisance which often attracts violence" and noted that the home is often used for large parties. A flyer for a birthday party at the home Wednesday night was posted on social media. Officers said they have responded to the home numerous times for loud noise complaints, fights and gunfire, according to the report.