Police call for backup after shooting in Kettering bowling alley

Police are on the scene of a reported shooting that happened in Kettering early Saturday morning.

We called the Montgomery County Regional dispatch, and they told us Kettering Police called for backup after a shooting happened at the Poelking Woodman Lanes bowling alley just after midnight.

Emergancy scanner traffic reported medics being called to the scene, as well.

