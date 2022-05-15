Police call Buffalo mass shooting a hate crime

A white 18-year-old wearing military gear and livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, N.Y., killing 10 people and wounding three others Saturday in what authorities described as “racially motivated violent extremism.”

