Police call in counter-terrorism unit after death near asylum seeker house

Counter-terrorism police are now leading an investigation into an incident in which one man was stabbed to death and another was injured at a migrant centre in Hartlepool.

Officers from Cleveland Police were called to a house in the town just before 5.20am on Sunday following reports that a man had been attacked.

When they arrived they found a man suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

A second man, who was found injured in the street around half a mile away, was pronounced dead a short time later and police said they were linking both incidents.

A murder investigation was launched and a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Specialist counter-terrorism officers initially said they were supporting the investigation but on Monday confirmed that due to the “circumstances surrounding the incident” they had now taken charge of the inquiry.

Police have sealed off a property in Wharton Street, in Hartlepool, County Durham, which is understood to house a number of asylum seekers.

The head of Counter Terrorism Policing North East, Det Ch Supt James Dunkerley, said: “Although our inquiries are still at a very early stage, the circumstances surrounding this incident have resulted in counter-terrorism policing taking the lead for this investigation.

“From the inquiries undertaken so far, there is no evidence to suggest that there was any other person involved in the attack, and, at this time, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family and friends of the man killed yesterday, and our thoughts are with the man who remains in hospital.”

Dept Chief Constable Victoria Fuller, of Cleveland Police, added: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who lost his life yesterday.

“Though incidents of this nature are very rare, I understand the concern that yesterday’s events will have caused amongst our local community.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from Counter Terrorism Policing North East as the investigation progresses. We are also working with other partner agencies and key community representatives to reassure them and keep them informed.

“A man has been arrested in connection with it and remains in custody.”

A neighbour said the residents of the property came from a mix of ethnic backgrounds.

She said: “It’s a real shock to find that place is being searched by the police because there has never been any trouble there before, they live together and live quietly. I didn’t hear a thing on Sunday morning but woke up to find the street swarming with police.”

It is believed the body of the dead man was found by police at the end of Tees Street.

Al Devon, a barber with a business on Tees Street, said there has been a large influx of asylum seekers.

Mr Devon said: “No one has any issue with asylum seekers coming into Hartlepool but there has been a huge influx of young men coming here from other countries which are nothing to do with the current conflict.

“It’s concerning with incidents like this happening. The town is already rife with unemployment and homelessness, it’s not equipped at all.”

