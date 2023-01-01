Police call deaths of elderly Mount Dora couple 'suspicious in nature'

MOUNT DORA — An elderly married couple were killed Saturday in their home at the Waterman Village retirement community, police said in a Sunday afternoon press conference.

“…with a heavy heart I am announcing the untimely death of a couple of our residents,” said Mike Gibson, interim police chief.

The dead were identified as an 83-year-old man and an 80-year-old woman. Gibson said police were called to the gated community by Waterman Village security staffers at 4:06 p.m. about a “suspicious incident.”

Tropical weather:Three months after Hurricane Ian landfall, Florida's official death toll at 144

Health:COVID-19 cases in Florida increase by thousands over holidays

Gibson referred to the deaths as “suspicious in nature,” but he refused to release any further details. He did note the address as 161 Lake Margaret Circle. Waterman Village is off Donnelly Street near the intersection with U.S. Highway 441.

Also present at the news conference was Lee Massie, a special agent with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement in Orlando.

Gibson said they are withholding the victims’ names until their son, who has been notified, makes his way to Mount Dora on Monday.

Gibson and Mayor Crissy Stile assured residents that "the public is not in danger." Tipsters can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Murder in Mount Dora is rare, but not unheard of, Gibson said.

In November 2020, Mihn “Tina” Nguyen, 47, and Khiem “Ken” Ba Trinh, 56, who owned T & N Market, were shot to death in their store by a masked gunman. The investigation, which included FDLE, remains unsolved.

This article originally appeared on Daily Commercial: Mount Dora couple killed at Waterman Village retirement community