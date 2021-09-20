Police call Florida home of Gabby Petito's boyfriend an 'active crime scene'

FBI agents on Monday declared Brian Laundrie's Florida home an "active crime scene" after remains believed to be of his girlfriend Gabby Petito were found in a Wyoming national park three weeks after she went missing during a cross-country road trip.

About a dozen agents wearing bullet-proof vests entered the unlocked home Laundrie shared with his parents in North Port.

An FBI agent told the media and bystanders that had gathered to get behind the police tape and that the area was "now an active crime scene." Laundrie's parents were removed from the home and put in a van nearby.

BODY FOUND IN WYOMING BELIEVED TO BE GABRIELLE PETITO

Laundrie, 23, was named a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito.

This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver shows missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. Authorities say a body discovered Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Wyoming, is believed to be Petito. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP) AP

Agents said Sunday that a body "consistent with the description" of Petito had been found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest. A cause of death has yet to be determined.

Police have been searching for Laundrie for several days. Authorities looked for him in a vast wildlife preserve in Sarasota County Sunday but announced Monday morning that they had no plans to conduct a major search of the Carlton Reserve again.

"At this time, we currently believe we have exhausted all avenues in searching of the grounds there," the statement from the North Port Police said. "Law enforcement agencies continue to search for Brian Laundrie."

POLICE RELEASE BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF INCIDENT BETWEEN GABBY PETITO AND BOYFRIEND

Laundrie was the last known person to have seen Petito alive. He returned from the couple's trip to his family's home on Sept. 1, but he declined to talk to authorities about Petito's disappearance. His parents also reported him missing on Friday after he headed to Carlton Reserve with a backpack but never returned.

The couple left for their trip on July 22 from New York and made stops in Colorado and Utah. Petito was last seen on Aug. 24 when she and Laundrie checked out of a hotel in Salt Lake City. Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said she last heard from her daughter on Aug. 25, when Petito told her they were headed to Wyoming.

Schmidt said her daughter seemed "excited" about their next adventure but that she began to worry when Petito stopped communicating."

A few days is one thing when you're out camping, but when it starts to become seven, eight, nine, 10 days, that's a problem," Schmidt said.



