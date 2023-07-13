Police call off search for missing boy, 2, after five days

Emile went missing when his grandparents were packing for a walking trip - Jam Press

French police have called off a search for a two-year-old boy who went missing from a remote village in the Alps five days ago.

The boy, Emile, was last seen walking down the street from his grandparents’ home in Le Haut Vernet on Saturday afternoon.

Authorities will now concentrate on analysing the “considerable amount of information” gathered during the search.

Police admit they have no idea what happened to the two-year-old.

Remy Avon, the prosecutor of Digne-les-Bains, said: “At the moment we have no clue, no information, no element that can help us understand this disappearance.”

Emile vanished from the mountainous village, which has a population of just 25, as his grandparents were preparing for a day out.

The gendarmerie is briefed before searching the surrounding hillsides - NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

Volunteers helped with the search in searing temperatures - NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP

François Balique, the local mayor, told French media: “He took advantage of this fleeting moment [of inattention] to leave. His grandparents realised he was no longer there when they went to put him in the car.”

Police have searched houses and – accompanied by sniffer dogs and drones combed a three-mile area around the hamlet. A helicopter was used to broadcast a message from Emile’s mother over loudspeakers, according to reports.

A blood stain was discovered in a car in the area during the search but was later dismissed when analysis showed it belonged to an animal.

Police said on Thursday night they were ending the “large-scale” search for Emile, and would instead explore the information they had collected.

Mr Avon said: “The judicial investigation into the causes of the disappearance will continue, in particular by analysing the considerable mass of information and elements collected over the past four days.”

He added that the possibility Emile went missing alone could not be ruled out, “even if this probability is very small”.

Earlier in the week, Mr Avon warned the two-year-old’s life was “very much at risk” given a recent heatwave.

A picture of Emile released by authorities shows a blond and hazel-eyed boy with a dandelion tucked behind his ear. He was wearing a yellow top, white shorts and hiking shoes on the day he disappeared.

Some 500 volunteers joined in the hunt, looking in the woodland and fields that surround the village.

“We took part in a big search this morning with 50 other people,” said Roxane, 19, who came with two friends to help on Monday.

“There was a gap of two metres between each of us, we looked in the fields, and in the woods. We looked out for the smallest clue, maybe an item of clothing or a shoe he could have lost.”

French media said Emile’s family, who are described as “very religious”, attended a service at the chapel in Le Haut Vernet on Wednesday evening.

