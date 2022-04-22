Police call for securing of firearms to help prevent further juvenile violence

Local and federal law enforcement officials are urging gun owners to secure handguns in their homes.

This request comes after the mass shooting that happened on North Side last weekend, which left two teens dead and nine others wounded.

Police said many people at that party were underage and they say multiple handguns, along with an AR-15 style rifle, were used in the shooting. More than 100 rounds were fired.

At a news conference this morning at the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms

and Explosives) office, federal and local authorities released the results of a juvenile gun-tracking study. They said that of the guns they recovered in 2021, nearly 49% of them were stolen. About 70% of those stolen firearms were taken from homes and 30% from vehicles.

Pittsburgh police chief Scott Schubert believes that an effective and very important step in preventing illegal firearms from falling in the wrong hands is to make sure they are secure.

“If we can come together, everybody and stop pointing fingers at everybody [about] who’s responsible and become part of the action to fix it, I think we can,” said chief Schubert.

Pittsburgh’s police chief would not say if the police have identified any suspects or persons of interest in the shooting. He is saying detectives are working diligently to get answers.

