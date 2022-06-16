LAS CRUCES - The Las Cruces Police Department is calling for witnesses to come forward after a Wednesday evening shooting injured a man at an apartment complex along Triviz Drive.

In a news release, LCPD said that police responded to the Mesilla Valley Apartments at 1050 South Triviz Drive around 5:40 p.m. on June 15. There, they discovered a 39-year-old man who'd been shot at least once, the news release said. Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital where he remains.

LCPD said that they would not be disclosing the victim's name. In the news release, police said that officers have identified a person of interest and do not believe there is an ongoing danger to the public. The news release did not provide any details about the person of interest or provide any additional details about the incident.

"Witnesses to this shooting, or anyone with information regarding this incident, are asked to contact Las Cruces police at 575-526-0795," the release said.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Police call for witnesses after South Triviz shooting