Police called to altercation between Lockport man, Barker students in Lewiston

Jun. 11—Lewiston police are consulting with the Niagara County District Attorney's office following a verbal altercation between a group of Barker High School students and a Town of Lockport man at the Lewiston waterfront on Thursday.

The incident took place near the Whirlpool Jet Boat docks where the students were taking part in a senior trip.

According to Lewiston police, while the students were waiting to board a school bus, the Town of Lockport man, who was with a small child, was walking nearby. The man told police he felt the students were looking at him and the child and he said something to the students. The students said something in response, police said. The man then reportedly made a threatening statement to the students.

While Barker teachers tried unsuccessfully to deescalate the situation, law enforcement officers from several agencies intervened, including the Lewiston Police Department, Niagara County Sheriff's Office and Border Patrol.

Barker school staff at the scene declined to press charges against the man. No arrests were made.

"We can't arrest unless there is a complainant," Lewiston Police Chief Frank Previte said. "I will say I was surprised given the recent situations with schools that no one from the school was adamant about making a statement and pursuing charges."

While the school bus was on its way back to Barker, students spotted the same man in a nearby car on Route 104 while stopped at a red light, which led to several students contacting their parents. The man, a Town of Lockport resident, headed toward Lockport while the bus continued on to Barker.

At 5 p.m., Barker School District officials held a closed-door meeting with parents to answer questions about the incident. Barker Superintendent Jacob Reimer said that he felt that staff handled the incident well.

"They did a fantastic job, they did exactly what they were supposed to do," Reimer said after the meeting. "It's hard when you're out in a public situation like that, but I think that they did a wonderful job of getting the kids away from the situation, and having them move along their way."

On Friday, Previte said that individuals from Barker were coming to the department to make statements and he was consulting with the Niagara County District Attorney's office regarding the incident.