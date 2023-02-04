Police find woman dead after gun display, suicidal comments made at Arlington hospital

The police received reports of a woman displaying a handgun and making suicidal comments at an Arlington hospital on Saturday, according to Arlington Police.

“We can confirm the woman is now deceased,” police said in a statement.

At around 8:55 a.m., police responded to Arlington Memorial Hospital after staff reported that a woman entered the emergency-room lobby and displayed a handgun. The woman began making suicidal comments, according to a statement from the police.

A hospital security employee confronted the woman and told her to leave. She then exited the lobby and left the hospital before officers arrived, Arlington police said.

No shots were fired, and there were no reports of any injuries.

Investigators were able to identify the woman. Regional law enforcement partners were notified and Arlington police began searching for her.

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office notified police that their deputies located her Saturday afternoon.

Arlington police confirmed the woman is dead.

An investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

The woman’s name is not being released at this time.