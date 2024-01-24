Police Called After Chinese Group and Pianist Argue at London Train Station

A piano at St Pancras International station has been sealed-off after an argument between a pianist and a group of Chinese people vent viral; however, the station has cited “maintenance works” as the reason.

Brendan Kavanagh shared a livestream video to his YouTube channel on Friday, January 19, performing on the public piano.

A woman from the group holding flags of the People’s Republic of China asked Brendan if their faces were visible in the footage, then asks him to stop filming.

“We’re not allowed [to film]?” Brendan asks.

“You’re not allowed because we’re for Chinese TV,” the woman replies.

Another man from the group approaches Brendan and also asks him to stop filming.

“Basically we would much appreciate it …whatever you doing, you don’t put our face on TV. If you are recording us when we are saying this you are still recording and then we will put a legal action into it. We will put a legal action into it. This is our right to our protecting,” he says.

“But what right, I don’t understand,” Brendan replies.

The 37-minute-long video on Brendan Kavanagh’s YouTube channel shows tensions flaring between the pianist and the group.

Two police officers arrived with one officer telling the group, “You’re in a public place

… if they’re filming they have the right to do it in a public place,” while the other told Kavanagh to stop filming and that he can’t share the clip because it is a “police matter”.

In a statement St Pancras International said that “due to maintenance works in the main concourse, the Elton John piano is currently out of use.” Credit: Brendan Kavanagh via Storyful