Police called when Civil War pistol reproduction found in trash can at Gettysburg Walmart

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a reproduction Civil War era firearm was found in a trash can at a Walmart near Gettysburg, according to a news release by the department.

According to state police, officers were called to the Walmart in the 1200 block of York Road in Straban Township around 5:14 p.m. on Tuesday for a found firearm.

Police say that while changing trash bags in the parking lot of the store, an employee found a Pietta 1851 Confederate Navy Revolver in a trash can.

The Walmart is located less than a mile outside of Gettysburg borough, near the historic Gettysburg National Military Park.

According to online listings for the firearm model, the gun is a reproduction of one of the most widely used firearms during the American Civil War, the Colt 1851 Navy.

As an antique black powder muzzle loading gun, users are required to pour black powder into the six chambers of the revolver, before placing a ball-shaped bullet overtop of the chamber, according to an instruction manual for the gun model.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact Pennsylvania State Police at 717-334-8111.

