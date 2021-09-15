Police called to fight between Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie days before her disappearance

Gabby Petito shared this picture of her and Brian Laundrie in July 2020 to announce their engagement (Instagram/GabsPetito)

Police in Utah were called to a fight between Missing YouTuber Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie just days before her disappearance, according to a police incident report.

A witness called the Moab City Police Department on August 13 and said he “feared the worst” after witnessing the couple trade blows.

Attending officer Daniel Robbins said the couple appeared to have been going through a “mental health crisis”.