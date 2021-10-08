Police called to investigate vandalism at Mays Park

Oct. 8—ANDERSON — Anderson police were called Thursday to Mays Park to investigate reports of vandalism.

Anderson Police Department spokesman Caleb McKnight said officers responded about 4:56 p.m. to a report of juveniles spray painting a building in the park, 743 W. 10th St.

The juveniles left the area before police arrived.

Video footage of the incident is being reviewed by police, and the incident remains under investigation.

Follow Rebecca R. Bibbs on Twitter at @RebeccaB_THB, or call 765-640-4883.