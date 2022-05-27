Police called after man seen holding fake weapon, acting ‘suspicious’ at Keystone Oaks school

Keystone Oaks parents are expressing major concerns after a man dressed in a costume, waving around a plastic weapon, made a scene on school property, prompting police to remove him Friday morning.

Parents say this was a scary situation — especially following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas earlier this week.

“When I read that and opened that up … I was ready to drive up here. Heart in my throat,” said Nikkie Rulli, a Keystone Oaks parent.

Parents and students pulled up to the Kelton Avenue entrance to Keystone Oaks Middle and High School and spotted the man, who is believed to be in his early to mid-30s, dressed in a costume and mask, waving around the plastic weapon.

The district sent out a letter to all parents calling the behavior suspicious.

Keystone Oaks mother of three, Rullie, said it was both alarming and scary.

“The letter was a little vague. When you see costume and weapon, ya know … I’m like, ‘Did he have a fake gun? What is it?’”

School security and police from Baldwin, Dormont and Mount Lebanon swarmed the space and removed the costumed man from the campus.

Social media was flooded with videos and pictures as it all played out.

“He was flailing his arms, doing like flip kicks and all kinds of athletic things I’m not capable of,” said Rulli.

Keystone Oaks School officials and police say they ultimately determined there was no threat to students and staff.

They say the man was not a current or former student.

Rulli says, regardless of the intent, it was no laughing matter.

“After what has been going on in our nation, kids are scared, parents are terrified and you thought that was the smartest thing to do? After all 21 people just lost their lives.”

Mount Lebanon Police confirm the man was not arrested or charged.

TRENDING NOW:

Drone 11 footage shows aftermath of train derailment in Harmar Township, 17 cars derailed Family of Washington County man who was killed while mowing his lawn speaks out Target 11 warning shoppers after more skimming devices are discovered VIDEO: Debate over ‘red flag’ gun laws in Congress showing signs of some bipartisan support DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts



