Police called to market town primary school over race row

Police have been called into a market town’s primary school over a race row.

A ten-year-old pupil at Mill Hill School in Waterlooville, Hampshire, has allegedly been targeted with shocking racist abuse by children at school who call him “chocolate face”, sparking police action.

Sharmaine Ray said her son had been called a “black rat” and “brown face” by fellow pupils aged ten in his year at school.

She said that her child comes home from school most days in floods of tears, while the abuse has become so bad police have been called in to speak to pupils allegedly involved.

She also accused the school of “ignoring” the abuse and has made a formal complaint against the headmistress as well as reporting the school to Ofsted.

She said: “I am at the end of my tether, no one is doing anything and the stuff that is happening is disgusting.

“He is ten, he is my little baby - it is awful, and the school is ignoring it. I have got lots of complaints going through, the school doesn’t seem to be interested. I can’t trust them to look after my son in the daytime.”

She said she was horrified the bullies were allowed on an overnight school trip.

‘Words of advice have been given’

She added: “They have called him names and I told him to fight back and it is only in the past year he has started fighting back. If someone hits you, hit them back but my kids aren’t like that, they won’t fight back.

“I have to force him to go to school so I don’t get into trouble, but why should I when he is being called these horrible names and being punched and kicked? It is every day, he comes out and on the way home, he’s crying, it’s terrible.”

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “On April 1 we received a report of racially aggravated harassment towards a 10-year-old boy from Waterlooville that had been taking place for some time online.

“Officers have met the children involved and words of advice have been given. The school they attend has separately addressed the issue and taken relevant safeguarding actions.”

A spokesperson for Mill Hill Primary School said “all forms of bullying, including racism, are completely unacceptable and never tolerated”.

The school spokesperson said “clear systems are in place” to fully investigate racism.

It is not the first time that police have had to investigate racist abuse against primary-aged pupils.

In October 2022, police had to investigate online racist abuse towards children from St Albert’s Primary School near Pollokshields, Glasgow after Nicola Sturgeon visited the school. Online trolls directed insults and slurs towards the pupils after the then-first minister of Scotland shared the image.

