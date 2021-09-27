Police called to robbery, assault at College Town

Sep. 27—MANKATO — Police responded to separate reports of a robbery and a fight with a knife at College Town early Saturday morning.

A 19-year-old man reportedly displayed a folding knife during a physical fight with another person at about 1:20 a.m. in the student housing complex near Minnesota State University.

The man ran when officers arrived but was caught and arrested. He was charged Monday in Blue Earth County District Court with misdemeanors for disorderly conduct, fleeing police and obstructing the legal process.

Another man reported he was robbed just over an hour later outside a party. The man said a group of men he did not know forced him to take off most of his clothes, then took his cellphone and keys.

The robbery report is under active investigation, said Mankato Department of Public Safety Cmdr. Chris Baukol.