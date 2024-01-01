Police called to shooting at Romare Bearden Park on New Year’s Eve

Multiple officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to Romare Bearden Park in Uptown for a shooting that happened just before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Channel 9 is working on getting more information about what happened, but CMPD confirmed to Joe Bruno and Hunter Sáenz that a shooting is under investigation.

One witness told Channel 9 that medical personnel were also responding to the park. Sources tell Channel 9 there are multiple victims. Information about injuries hasn’t been made available yet.

A Channel 9 photographer spotted several people being detained by police inside the crime scene. It’s not clear if they’re suspected in the shooting at this time.

This is a breaking news story, and we have a crew at the scene working on getting additional details. Check back for updates.

