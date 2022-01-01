Police called to shots fired report at Southshore Drive apartment in Dayton
Dec. 31—Multiple Dayton Police Department cruisers were parked outside apartment buildings Friday afternoon as part of a police investigation.
Initial reports indicated shots were fired shortly before 1 p.m. into one of the buildings in the 3700 block of Southshore Drive.
Police said no one was injured.
At least one officer was seen carrying a shield.
