Police called to shots fired report at Southshore Drive apartment in Dayton

Kristen SpickerParker Perry, Dayton Daily News, Ohio

Dec. 31—Multiple Dayton Police Department cruisers were parked outside apartment buildings Friday afternoon as part of a police investigation.

Initial reports indicated shots were fired shortly before 1 p.m. into one of the buildings in the 3700 block of Southshore Drive.

Police said no one was injured.

At least one officer was seen carrying a shield.

We are working to learn more and will update with story as more information is available.

