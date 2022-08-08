Police called to suspected Dayton car theft at gunpoint
Aug. 7—Dayton Police were called Sunday to North Upland Avenue and Edison Street for a suspected car theft by gunpoint.
Initial reports show a silver Chrysler was stolen by an armed man at the Dayton intersection. Police were dispatched around 2:44 p.m. about the armed robbery, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.
A male pointed a gun and took the vehicle, dispatch said.
No other details are yet known.
We will update as we learn more.