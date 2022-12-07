Police Called to Ted Cruz’s Texas Home for Teen With Self-Inflicted Wounds

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Police and medical personnel were called to the Texas home of Sen. Ted Cruz Tuesday night after reports of a 14-year-old girl at the property suffering from self-inflicted stab wounds to her arms.

The teen was taken to the hospital shortly after. It’s unclear who the girl was—though Cruz does have two daughters: Catherine, 11, and Caroline, 14.

In a response to The Daily Beast, a representative for his office said: “This is a family matter, and thankfully their daughter is okay.”

There “were no serious injuries,” the representative said.

“The family requests that the media respect their daughter’s privacy at this time.”

Emergency services are seen outside the home of U.S. Senator Ted Cruz amid reports that a 14-year-old girl was taken to hospital. It's unclear if someone from his family is involved pic.twitter.com/RFlQhNWt5C — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) December 7, 2022

Cruz is in Washington and it remains unclear if he will return to Texas following the incident, according to KHOU-TV.

Houston Police were unavailable for comment when contacted by The Daily Beast.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. You can also text or dial 988.

