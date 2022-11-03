Police called to trespass complaint at Mar-a-Lago

Palm Beach police officers were called to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday to trespass a man who was refusing to leave the grounds of Donald Trump’s Florida resort.

Captain Will Rothrock told Fox News that they were contacted by Secret Service agents about a “routine trespass complaint”.

“At 8:08 this morning, we had a male subject that was stopped at one of the gates refusing to leave the property,” he told Fox.

“We responded, spoke briefly with him, and he was issued a written warning for trespass and he left the area so there wasn’t an incident report or anything associated with it.”

The Secret Service reportedly conducted a sweep of the resort after police had left.

It’s not known if Mr Trump was home at the time. He is expected to speak at a rally in Iowa later on Thursday.

Security around political figures is at a heightened level after last week’s attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul in his San Franscico home.

Prosecutors say it was a “politically motivated” attack and have charged suspect David DePape with a slew of crimes including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

In a speech on Wednesday, Joe Biden warned of the growing risk of political violence ahead of next week’s midterms.

The Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment.