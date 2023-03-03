Police calls
Mar. 2—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
900 block of North Nixon Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
1400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
1100 block of Holmes Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
North Woodlawn Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
600 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Wednesday evening.
300 block of West Spring Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.
Latham Avenue at Mackenzie Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday night.
1300 block of South Union Street, Lima — A theft was reported early Thursday morning.
2900 block of Cletus Parkway, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident early Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2500 block of Harding Highway, Lima — Deputies investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday morning.
Northbrook Drive at Penny Lee Drive, Lima — Deputies investigated shots fired Wednesday.
