Police calls
Feb. 28—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.
600 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
Bellefontaine Avenue at South Dana Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.
700 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
500 block of East 3rd Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
2300 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
North Metcalf Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.
900 block of Dingledine Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Monday.
900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday evening.
900 block of Albert Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday evening.
1200 block of Belvidere Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday morning.
700 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
1800 block of Brookhaven Drive, Lima — A forgery was reported Monday.
1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A missing adult was reported Monday.
200 block of East Main Street, Cairo — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.