Police calls

Feb. 28—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

600 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.

Bellefontaine Avenue at South Dana Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

700 block of Greenlawn Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

500 block of East 3rd Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

2300 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

North Metcalf Street at West Wayne Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.

900 block of Dingledine Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Monday.

900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Monday evening.

900 block of Albert Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday evening.

1200 block of Belvidere Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday morning.

700 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

1800 block of Brookhaven Drive, Lima — A forgery was reported Monday.

1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A missing adult was reported Monday.

200 block of East Main Street, Cairo — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

    Hong Kong police revealed key details about the grisly murder of socialite and influencer Abby Choi on Sunday, days after she was reported missing on Feb. 21. Investigators told media Sunday that they located what are believed to be parts of the 28-year-old’s dismembered body, including a skull, ribs and hair, in one of the two large stainless steel pots of soup retrieved on Friday from a village house in Lung Mei Tsuen in Tai Po district. More from NextShark: Followers of QAnon ‘Queen of Canada’ obeyed her orders to arrest police officers.