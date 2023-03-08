Police calls

Mar. 7—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

300 block of South Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

700 block of South Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.

South West Street at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

1300 block of South Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Monday.

700 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with a dog at large was reported Monday.

600 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Monday.

500 block of Haller Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

900 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.

700 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday.

400 block of North Collett Street, Lima — Police responded to destruction of property in progress Monday.

North Jameson Avenue at Rice Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.

1600 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.

1100 block of East 2nd Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Monday.

600 block of North West Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Monday evening.

North West Street at West Northern Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

2500 block of Susan Ann Drive, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Monday.

1500 block of Northbrook Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.

4100 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A report of criminal damaging was filed Monday.

100 block of North Concept Drive, Lima — A forgery was reported Monday.

500 block of East 8th Street, Delphos — A forgery was reported Monday.

1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — A report of criminal damaging was filed Monday.

200 block of Pinewood Circle, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.

3500 block of Diller Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.