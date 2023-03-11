Police calls
Mar. 10—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
South Metcalf Street at West Eureka Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
East 3rd Street at Hughes Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run traffic accident Thursday.
600 block of East Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.
South Metcalf Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Thursday.
800 block of North Union Street, Lima — Three breaking-and-entering incidents were reported Thursday.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday.
700 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Calumet Avenue at Linden Street, Lima — A stolen vehicle was reported Thursday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Thursday.
400 block of West 4th Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.
1400 block of Plainfield Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Thursday.
5400 block of East Hanthorn Avenue, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.