Police calls

Mar. 10—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

South Metcalf Street at West Eureka Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

East 3rd Street at Hughes Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run traffic accident Thursday.

600 block of East Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Thursday.

South Metcalf Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Thursday.

800 block of North Union Street, Lima — Three breaking-and-entering incidents were reported Thursday.

500 block of Brower Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday.

700 block of Albert Street, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Calumet Avenue at Linden Street, Lima — A stolen vehicle was reported Thursday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Thursday.

400 block of West 4th Street, Spencerville — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.

1400 block of Plainfield Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Thursday.

5400 block of East Hanthorn Avenue, Lima — Sexual abuse was reported Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

