Police calls

A nearly 1-year-old girl who was diagnosed with a life-threatening liver condition shortly after birth was able to meet the woman who saved her life. Tricia Terao-Murphy said her daughter Emma, who will turn 1 on March 17, appeared healthy at birth but was soon after diagnosed with biliary atresia, a condition in which the ducts, or tubes, that carry bile from the liver are blocked and bile continues to build up, according to the National Institutes of Health. The cause of biliary atresia is not known, but it is often diagnosed after the infant develops jaundice, according to the NIH, as was the case with Emma.