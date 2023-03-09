Police calls
Mar. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
North Elizabeth Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
800 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
500 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
North West Street at West McKibben Street— A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
1700 block of Northlea Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
400 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Tuesday.
1600 block of Edna Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
800 block of Weadock Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.
North Cable Road at West Wayne Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
Diller Road at North Cole Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
600 block of Michael Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a complaint of a barking dog Tuesday evening.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
3100 block of Shiloh Drive, Lima — A report of criminal damaging was filed Tuesday.
3400 block of Shearin Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a report of breaking-and-entering Tuesday.
1500 block of Deerfield Drive, Lima — A domestic disturbance was reported Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.