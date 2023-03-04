Police calls
Mar. 3—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
300 block of East 7th Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
Fairview Avenue at St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
700 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday.
700 block of South Pine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
600 block of West Lane Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
900 block of Richie Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.
800 block of Mackenzie Drive, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday evening.
500 block of Brower Road, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Thursday evening.
600 block of Brower Road, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Thursday night.
1500 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A theft was reported early Friday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1000 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A fight was reported Thursday.
2800 block of Wells Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Thursday.
100 block of South Broadway Street, Spencerville — Sexual abuse was reported Thursday.
400 block of South Mumaugh Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Thursday.
200 block of North Lawn Avenue, Bluffton — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Thursday.
