Police calls

Mar. 1—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

500 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

200 block of North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — An animal bite with the dog at large was reported Tuesday.

300 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

400 block of Haller Street, Lima — A barking dog was reported Tuesday.

400 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Tuesday evening.

South Nixon Avenue at West Spring Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday evening.

1700 block of West High Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday evening.

1600 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run traffic accident Tuesday evening.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

600 block of Holyoke Avenue, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Tuesday.

2300 block of South Sunderland Road, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

1900 block of East Elm Street, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

7800 block of East Lincoln Highway, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

1800 block of Harding Highway, Lima — A forgery was reported Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.