Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
Feb. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1100 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

900 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

200 block of South Scott Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police received a report of a theft Tuesday.

300 block of North Pierce Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday evening.

Church Street at East North Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday night.

600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday night.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

7800 block of East Lincoln Highway, Lima — A forgery was reported Tuesday.

5600 block of Hay Road, Harrod — A stolen vehicle was reported Tuesday.

1900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday.

1300 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

100 block of Valley Way, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

