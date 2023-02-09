Police calls
Feb. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1100 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
900 block of East Franklin Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
200 block of South Scott Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
200 block of West Murphy Street, Lima — Police received a report of a theft Tuesday.
300 block of North Pierce Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday evening.
Church Street at East North Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Tuesday night.
600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
7800 block of East Lincoln Highway, Lima — A forgery was reported Tuesday.
5600 block of Hay Road, Harrod — A stolen vehicle was reported Tuesday.
1900 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday.
1300 block of North McKinley Avenue, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.
100 block of Valley Way, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.