Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Feb. 3—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

1200 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Thursday.

300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.

East North Street at North Union Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Thursday.

1100 block of North Union Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Thursday.

600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday.

100 block of North West Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday evening.

North Broadway Street at West Vine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday night.

100 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Thursday night.

300 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning.

500 block of Hope Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic vioelnce incident with a suspect present early Friday morning.

600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A theft was reported Friday morning.

North Shore Drive at South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Friday morning.

East Franklin Street at South Sugar Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Friday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

