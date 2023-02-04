Police calls
Feb. 3—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1200 block of South Sugar Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Thursday.
300 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — An assault was reported Thursday.
East North Street at North Union Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Thursday.
1100 block of North Union Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Thursday.
600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Thursday.
100 block of North West Street, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Thursday evening.
North Broadway Street at West Vine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday night.
100 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Thursday night.
300 block of West Grand Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a shooting early Friday morning.
500 block of Hope Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic vioelnce incident with a suspect present early Friday morning.
600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A theft was reported Friday morning.
North Shore Drive at South Metcalf Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Friday morning.
East Franklin Street at South Sugar Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Friday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.