Police calls
Feb. 2—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1100 block of North West Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
Allentown Road at North Woodlawn Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
300 block of North Pears Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.
600 block of West Vine Street, Lima — Police investigated a domestic violence incident Wednesday night.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
300 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Wednesday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Wednesday.
4300 block of North West Street, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Wednesday.
1800 block of St. Johns Road, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Wednesday.
2400 block of Wilshire Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Wednesday.
3000 block of Canterbury Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
5700 block of North Napoleon Drive, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.