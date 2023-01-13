Police calls
Jan. 12—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Bellefontaine Avenue at East Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
500 block of Ontario Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday.
300 block of South McDonel Street, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday.
North Woodlawn Avenue at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday.
Bellefontaine Avenue at South Collins Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday evening.
800 block of Fairview Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Wednesday evening.
800 block of South Union Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.
300 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday evening.
600 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident early Thursday morning.
1100 block of West North Street, Lima — Police investigated a hit-and-run traffic accident Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1400 block of Sheridan Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
4700 block of Amherst Road, Lima — A deceased person was reported Wednesday.
1000 block of West Spring Street, Lima — An intoxicated driver was reported Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.