Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio

Jan. 9—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

900 block of West Market Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.

500 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.

1100 block of Linden Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.

600 block of East Elm Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.

400 block of Lewis Boulevard, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday evening.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

