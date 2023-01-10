Police calls
Jan. 9—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
900 block of West Market Street, Lima — An assault was reported Sunday.
500 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Sunday.
1100 block of Linden Street, Lima — A theft was reported Sunday.
600 block of East Elm Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Sunday.
400 block of Lewis Boulevard, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present Sunday evening.
