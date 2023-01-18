Police calls
Jan. 17—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
600 block of South Glenwood Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
100 block of East North Street, Lima — Officers responded to a shooting Monday.
800 block of Ewing Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
2200 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Monday.
1700 block of Leland Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Monday.
900 block of Brice Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Monday.
North Elizabeth Street at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday.
1300 block of McClain Road, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
200 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
600 block of West Market Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — An assault was reported Monday.
500 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.
1500 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
300 block of North Collett Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
South West Street at West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Monday night.
1100 block of East Market Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident early Tuesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
2700 block of East Breese Road, Lima — A fight was reported Monday.
100 block of Pilgrim Trail, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Monday.
1400 block of North Cool Road, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.