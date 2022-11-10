Police calls

Nov. 9—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

700 block of Weadock Avenue, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.

600 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

300 block of North Rosedale Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

600 block of North Sugar Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

200 block of East Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

North Elizabeth Street at West Murphy Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.

1400 block of South Union Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

Superior Court, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

200 block of East High Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday.

800 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

South Pears Avenue at Spencerville Road, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday evening.

1400 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Tuesday evening.

North Cable Road at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.

400 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — An assault was reported Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

800 block of Medical Drive, Lima — Criminal damaging was reported Tuesday.

1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A forgery was reported Tuesday.

3700 block of Mount Vernon Place, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.

1900 block of Slabtown Road, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Tuesday.

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Tuesday.

6100 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

100 block of North Rumbaugh Road, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

3700 block of Armstead Place, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.