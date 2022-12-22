Police calls
Dec. 21—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
900 block of East North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
800 block of East Vine Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
400 block of South Leonard Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
600 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
200 block of Harrison Avenue, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.
East Elm Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
1000 block of North Union Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident in progress Tuesday.
1500 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
Allentown Road at Mackenzie Drive, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
400 block of North Central Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
700 block of South Main Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident Tuesday.
400 block of East McKibben Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.
Allentown Road at North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.
1300 block of South Central Avenue, Lima — An animal complaint was filed Tuesday night.
700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Wednesday morning.
500 block of Hazel Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A deceased person was reported Tuesday.
600 block of Shock Avenue, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.
1700 block of Patricia Drive, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.
1900 block of Roschman Avenue, Lima — A stolen vehicle was reported Tuesday.
100 block of Saddlebrook Drive, Lima — A missing adult was reported Tuesday.
2900 block of Wells Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
