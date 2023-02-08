Police calls
Feb. 7—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
200 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
600 block of West North Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday.
700 block of North West Street, Lima — A theft was reported Monday.
1500 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with a suspect present Monday.
Michael Avenue at South Pine Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Monday evening.
500 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Monday evening.
North Metcalf Street at West North Street, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Monday evening.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
600 block of Canal Avenue, Spencerville — Deputies investigated a domestic disturbance Monday.
2400 block of Wilshire Drive, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Monday.
300 block of South Roberts Avenue, Lima — A missing juvenile was reported Monday.
100 block of Deercreek Circle, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Monday.
2800 block of Bible Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Monday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.