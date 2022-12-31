Police calls
Dec. 30—LIMA POLICE
300 block of Chester Place, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Thursday.
400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday.
900 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Thursday evening.
600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday night.
Branson Avenue at Fourth Street, Lima — Police responded to a shooting late Thursday.
500 block of Hope Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated early Friday.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF
1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Thursday.
1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded Thursday to the report of a burglary.
4500 block of North Phillips Road, Harrod — A report of drug abuse was investigated Thursday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.