Police calls

J Swygart, The Lima News, Ohio
Dec. 30—LIMA POLICE

300 block of Chester Place, Lima — A hit-and-run traffic accident was investigated Thursday.

400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday.

900 block of East Kibby Street, Lima — The destruction of property was reported Thursday evening.

600 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Thursday night.

Branson Avenue at Fourth Street, Lima — Police responded to a shooting late Thursday.

500 block of Hope Street, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated early Friday.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF

1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Lima — A domestic disturbance was investigated Thursday.

1800 block of Reservoir Road, Lima — Deputies responded Thursday to the report of a burglary.

4500 block of North Phillips Road, Harrod — A report of drug abuse was investigated Thursday.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

