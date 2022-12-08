Police calls
Dec. 7—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
Town Square, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
400 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
East Market Street at North Union Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
South Metcalf Street at West Elm Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.
East Eureka Street at South Pine Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
600 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
1400 block of North Cable Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.
700 block of North Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday evening.
1000 block of West North Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday evening.
200 block of South Main Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.
900 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima —Destruction of property was reported Tuesday night.
1300 block of St. Johns Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported early Wednesday morning.
400 block of West Wayne Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Wednesday morning.
700 block of West North Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1600 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday.
1400 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Tuesday.
4900 block of North Phillips Road, Harrod — A forgery was reported Tuesday.
1500 block of Findlay Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — Drug abuse was reported Tuesday.
100 block of West 14th Street, Lima — An unruly juvenile was reported Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.