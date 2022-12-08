Police calls

Good Morning America

Moscow, Idaho, police are looking for more information on the movements of University of Idaho students Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin, who were at the Sigma Chi fraternity house in the hours before they were killed along with two other Idaho students last month. Police said the couple, both 20 years old, was believed to be at Chapin's frat house from 9 p.m. on Nov. 12 to 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 13. Chapin and Kernodle's timeline "seems to be one of the larger areas that we don't have a lot of information in," Idaho State Police spokesman Aaron Snell told ABC News.