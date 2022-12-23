Police calls
Dec. 22—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
700 block of West Spring Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Wednesday.
1300 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
600 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Wednesday.
300 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima— Police responded to a fight in progress Wednesday.
2200 block of North Cole Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Wednesday.
1000 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Wednesday.
500 block of West Kildare Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
100 block of West North Street, Lima —A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday evening.
600 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday evening.
2100 block of West Elm Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday night.
600 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Wednesday night.
70 block of town Square, Lima — An intoxicated person was reported Wednesday night.
500 block of Atlantic Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated early Thursday morning.
600 block of West Eureka Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported early Thursday morning.
400 block of South Baxter Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
1200 block of Neubrecht Road, Lima — A robbery was investigated Wednesday.
2400 block of Greendale Street, Lima — A deceased person was reported Wednesday.
1200 block of South Cool Road, Lima — A forgery was reported Wednesday.
800 block of Medical Drive, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
2100 block of Elida Road, Lima — Deputies responded to shots fired Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.