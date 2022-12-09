Police calls

Associated Press

The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after family members who were terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, according to the district attorney and court documents unsealed Thursday. The charges were dropped despite warnings from other relatives that suspect Anderson Lee Aldrich was “certain” to “hurt or murder” a set of grandparents if freed, according to the unsealed documents. Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons, El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen said.