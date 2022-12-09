Police calls
Dec. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
900 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.
Latham Avenue at North Cole Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.
700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A missing person was reported Wednesday.
1100 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of an open door or building Wednesday.
1300 block of Northwold Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday evening.
700 block of West Spring Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Wednesday evening.
2100 block of Elida Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday night.
1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday morning.
North Cole Street at Richie Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.
700 block of Bible Road, Lima — Deputies investigated shots fired Wednesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.