Police calls

Dec. 8—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

600 block of Columbia Drive, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

900 block of West Market Street, Lima — A theft was reported Wednesday.

Latham Avenue at North Cole Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Wednesday.

700 block of South Metcalf Street, Lima — A missing person was reported Wednesday.

1100 block of West High Street, Lima — Police responded to a report of an open door or building Wednesday.

1300 block of Northwold Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Wednesday evening.

700 block of West Spring Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Wednesday evening.

2100 block of Elida Road, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Wednesday night.

1100 block of Adamlee Place, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress early Thursday morning.

North Cole Street at Richie Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Thursday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

300 block of North Main Street, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Wednesday.

700 block of Bible Road, Lima — Deputies investigated shots fired Wednesday.

