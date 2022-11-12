Police calls
Nov. 11—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
600 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.
800 block of West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
200 block of East O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
600 block of South Collett Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.
2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Thursday.
100 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday.
500 block of West Ford Avenue, Lima —A theft was reported Thursday.
1700 block of Allentown Road —Police responded to a domestic violence incident with suspect present Thursday.
1100 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to an assault report on Thursday.
800 block of State Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.
300 block of North West Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress on Thursday.
St. Johns Underpass, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated early Friday morning.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.