Police calls

Jessica Orozco, The Lima News, Ohio
·1 min read

Nov. 11—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

600 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Thursday.

800 block of West O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

200 block of East O'Connor Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

600 block of South Collett Street, Lima — A theft was reported Thursday.

2400 block of Allentown Road, Lima — A shoplifter was reported Thursday.

100 block of West McKibben Street, Lima — Police responded to a breaking-and-entering incident Thursday.

500 block of West Ford Avenue, Lima —A theft was reported Thursday.

1700 block of Allentown Road —Police responded to a domestic violence incident with suspect present Thursday.

1100 block of North Metcalf Street, Lima — Police responded to an assault report on Thursday.

800 block of State Street, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Thursday.

300 block of North West Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress on Thursday.

St. Johns Underpass, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated early Friday morning.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.

