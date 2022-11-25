Police calls
Nov. 24—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday.
200 block of East High Street, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
600 block of East Elm Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Tuesday.
South Metcalf Street at West 4th Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
500 block of North Cable Road, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday.
100 block of South Rosedale Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
300 block of Prospect Avenue, Lima — Police investigated a breaking-and-entering incident Tuesday.
2300 block of Lakewood Avenue, Lima — A hit-and-run was investigated Tuesday.
South Metcalf Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
100 block of South Dana Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
800 block of North Main Street, Lima — An auto theft was reported Tuesday.
700 block of Tremont Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday night.
1100 block of Catalpa Avenue, Lima — Destruction of property was reported early Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
400 block of Mumaugh Road, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
7300 block of Pike Avenue, Gomer — Criminal damaging was reported Tuesday.
2100 block of North Dixie Highway, Lima — A report of menacing was filed Tuesday.
4400 block of Ridge Road, Lima — Deputies responded to a domestic disturbance Tuesday.
1900 block of East Elm Street, Lima — Deputies responded on Wednesday to a report of shots fired.
1400 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A report of criminal damaging was received Wednesday.
5100 block of Bowdle Road, Harrod — A breaking-and-entering incident was investigated Wednesday.
2400 block of Wilshire Drive, Lima — A report of drug abuse was investigated Wednesday.
