Police calls
Dec. 14—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT
North Jameson Avenue at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.
South Collett Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.
100 block of Bellwood Drive, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday.
700 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Tuesday.
Spartan Way, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.
100 block of South Pine Street, Lima — An open door or building was reported Tuesday.
900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.
700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.
600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday evening.
1000 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday night.
1500 block of North West Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.
500 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Wednesday morning.
ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
600 block of county Road 126, McComb — A forgery was reported Tuesday.
1600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.
2600 block of North West Street, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.
People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column but are identified through published court dispositions.