Police calls

Dec. 14—LIMA POLICE DEPARTMENT

North Jameson Avenue at West North Street, Lima — A traffic accident with injury was investigated Tuesday.

South Collett Street at West Market Street, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday.

100 block of Bellwood Drive, Lima — A domestic violence incident was investigated Tuesday.

700 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Domestic violence was reported Tuesday.

Spartan Way, Lima — An assault was reported Tuesday.

100 block of South Pine Street, Lima — An open door or building was reported Tuesday.

900 block of Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday.

700 block of West Robb Avenue, Lima — A traffic accident with property damage was investigated Tuesday evening.

600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police responded to a fight in progress Tuesday evening.

1000 block of North Jefferson Street, Lima — Destruction of property was reported Tuesday night.

1500 block of North West Avenue, Lima — A theft was reported Tuesday night.

500 block of East Eureka Street, Lima — Police responded to a domestic violence incident with the suspect present early Wednesday morning.

ALLEN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

600 block of county Road 126, McComb — A forgery was reported Tuesday.

1600 block of Findlay Road, Lima — A fight was reported Tuesday.

2600 block of North West Street, Lima — A mentally ill person was reported Tuesday.

